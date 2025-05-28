kokok

KoKoK The RoachKOKOK

Live KoKoK The Roach price updates and the latest KoKoK The Roach news.

price

$0.139

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.15

The live KoKoK The Roach price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $374.89K. The table above accurately updates our KOKOK price in real time. The price of KOKOK is up 2.21% since last hour, up 2.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.85M. KOKOK has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 200.00M KOKOK.

KoKoK The Roach Stats

What is the market cap of KoKoK The Roach?

The current market cap of KoKoK The Roach is $27.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KoKoK The Roach?

Currently, 2.69M of KOKOK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $374.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.25%.

What is the current price of KoKoK The Roach?

The price of 1 KoKoK The Roach currently costs $0.14.

How many KoKoK The Roach are there?

The current circulating supply of KoKoK The Roach is 200.00M. This is the total amount of KOKOK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KoKoK The Roach?

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) currently ranks 1030 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 27.84M

2.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1030

24H Volume

$ 374.89K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

