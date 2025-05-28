koma

$0.0215

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Koma Inu price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.40M. The table above accurately updates our KOMA price in real time. The price of KOMA is down -1.84% since last hour, down -4.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.03M. KOMA has a circulating supply of 605.95M coins and a max supply of 605.95M KOMA.

Koma Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Koma Inu?

The current market cap of Koma Inu is $13.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Koma Inu?

Currently, 297.87M of KOMA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.45%.

What is the current price of Koma Inu?

The price of 1 Koma Inu currently costs $0.02.

How many Koma Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Koma Inu is 605.95M. This is the total amount of KOMA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Koma Inu?

Koma Inu (KOMA) currently ranks 1440 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.03M

-4.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1440

24H Volume

$ 6.40M

Circulating Supply

610,000,000

