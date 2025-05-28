konet

$0.0374

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live KONET price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $640.01K. The table above accurately updates our KONET price in real time. The price of KONET is down -2.13% since last hour, up 8.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.40M. KONET has a circulating supply of 201.30M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KONET.

KONET Stats

What is the market cap of KONET?

The current market cap of KONET is $7.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KONET?

Currently, 17.11M of KONET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $640.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.12%.

What is the current price of KONET?

The price of 1 KONET currently costs $0.04.

How many KONET are there?

The current circulating supply of KONET is 201.30M. This is the total amount of KONET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KONET?

KONET (KONET) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.66M

8.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 640.01K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

