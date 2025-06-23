$0.00712 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.004 24h high $0.009

The live Kori price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.55M. The table above accurately updates our KORI price in real time. The price of KORI is down -7.88% since last hour, up 77.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.12M. KORI has a circulating supply of 999.88M coins and a max supply of 999.88M KORI .