kos

KontosKOS

Live Kontos price updates and the latest Kontos news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0496

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kontos price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $266.33K. The table above accurately updates our KOS price in real time. The price of KOS is up 0.12% since last hour, up 2.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.60M. KOS has a circulating supply of 463.70M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KOS.

Kontos Stats

What is the market cap of Kontos?

The current market cap of Kontos is $22.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kontos?

Currently, 5.37M of KOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $266.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.20%.

What is the current price of Kontos?

The price of 1 Kontos currently costs $0.05.

How many Kontos are there?

The current circulating supply of Kontos is 463.70M. This is the total amount of KOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kontos?

Kontos (KOS) currently ranks 1294 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.99M

2.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1294

24H Volume

$ 266.33K

Circulating Supply

460,000,000

latest Kontos news