$0.00824

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

The live Kotaro price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $951.80K. The table above accurately updates our KOTARO price in real time. The price of KOTARO is down -10.59% since last hour, down -24.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.24M. KOTARO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KOTARO.

Kotaro Stats

What is the market cap of Kotaro?

The current market cap of Kotaro is $8.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kotaro?

Currently, 115.56M of KOTARO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $951.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -24.55%.

What is the current price of Kotaro?

The price of 1 Kotaro currently costs $0.008.

How many Kotaro are there?

The current circulating supply of Kotaro is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KOTARO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kotaro?

Kotaro (KOTARO) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.61M

-24.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 951.80K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

