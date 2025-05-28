kpk

$1.11

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.08

24h high

$1.12

The live Parkcoin price today is $1.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $292.23K. The table above accurately updates our KPK price in real time. The price of KPK is up 0.99% since last hour, up 2.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . KPK has a circulating supply of 8.50B coins and a max supply of KPK.

Parkcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Parkcoin?

The current market cap of Parkcoin is $9.43B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Parkcoin?

Currently, 263.27K of KPK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $292.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.22%.

What is the current price of Parkcoin?

The price of 1 Parkcoin currently costs $1.11.

How many Parkcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Parkcoin is 8.50B. This is the total amount of KPK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Parkcoin?

Parkcoin (KPK) currently ranks 23 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.43B

2.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#23

24H Volume

$ 292.23K

Circulating Supply

8,500,000,000

