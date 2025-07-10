krai

The live EnKryptedAI price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.00M. The table above accurately updates our KRAI price in real time. The price of KRAI is up 0.43% since last hour, down -0.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.75M. KRAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KRAI.

EnKryptedAI Stats

What is the market cap of EnKryptedAI?

The current market cap of EnKryptedAI is $44.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EnKryptedAI?

Currently, 44.63M of KRAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.00M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.89%.

What is the current price of EnKryptedAI?

The price of 1 EnKryptedAI currently costs $0.04.

How many EnKryptedAI are there?

The current circulating supply of EnKryptedAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KRAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EnKryptedAI?

EnKryptedAI (KRAI) currently ranks 796 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 44.75M

-0.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#796

24H Volume

$ 2.00M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

