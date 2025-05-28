krida

Krida FansKRIDA

Live Krida Fans price updates and the latest Krida Fans news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.238

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Krida Fans price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.01K. The table above accurately updates our KRIDA price in real time. The price of KRIDA is down -76.17% since last hour, up 3.48K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.81M. KRIDA has a circulating supply of 22.20M coins and a max supply of 100.00M KRIDA.

Krida Fans Stats

What is the market cap of Krida Fans?

The current market cap of Krida Fans is $7.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Krida Fans?

Currently, 222.66K of KRIDA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3480.42%.

What is the current price of Krida Fans?

The price of 1 Krida Fans currently costs $0.24.

How many Krida Fans are there?

The current circulating supply of Krida Fans is 22.20M. This is the total amount of KRIDA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Krida Fans?

Krida Fans (KRIDA) currently ranks 1666 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.56M

3.48K %

Market Cap Rank

#1666

24H Volume

$ 53.01K

Circulating Supply

22,000,000

latest Krida Fans news