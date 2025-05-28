kta

The live Keeta price today is $0.81 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.15M. The table above accurately updates our KTA price in real time. The price of KTA is down -0.59% since last hour, up 2.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $807.28M. KTA has a circulating supply of 400.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KTA.

Keeta Stats

What is the market cap of Keeta?

The current market cap of Keeta is $321.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Keeta?

Currently, 11.33M of KTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.56%.

What is the current price of Keeta?

The price of 1 Keeta currently costs $0.81.

How many Keeta are there?

The current circulating supply of Keeta is 400.00M. This is the total amount of KTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Keeta?

Keeta (KTA) currently ranks 237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 321.56M

2.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#237

24H Volume

$ 9.15M

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

