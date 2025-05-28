ktc

$0.641

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.58

24h high

$2.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live KTX.Finance price today is $0.64 with a 24-hour trading volume of $210.11K. The table above accurately updates our KTC price in real time. The price of KTC is up 5.67% since last hour, up 1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $64.07M. KTC has a circulating supply of 7.57M coins and a max supply of 100.00M KTC.

KTX.Finance Stats

What is the market cap of KTX.Finance?

The current market cap of KTX.Finance is $13.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KTX.Finance?

Currently, 327.94K of KTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $210.11K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.11%.

What is the current price of KTX.Finance?

The price of 1 KTX.Finance currently costs $0.64.

How many KTX.Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of KTX.Finance is 7.57M. This is the total amount of KTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KTX.Finance?

KTX.Finance (KTC) currently ranks 1317 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.61M

1.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1317

24H Volume

$ 210.11K

Circulating Supply

7,600,000

