$1.65

$1.57

$1.66

The live KUB Coin price today is $1.65 with a 24-hour trading volume of $797.08K. The table above accurately updates our KUB price in real time. The price of KUB is up 0.62% since last hour, down -0.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $181.50M. KUB has a circulating supply of 88.85M coins and a max supply of 110.00M KUB.

What is the market cap of KUB Coin?

The current market cap of KUB Coin is $147.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KUB Coin?

Currently, 483.08K of KUB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $797.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.19%.

What is the current price of KUB Coin?

The price of 1 KUB Coin currently costs $1.65.

How many KUB Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of KUB Coin is 88.85M. This is the total amount of KUB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KUB Coin?

KUB Coin (KUB) currently ranks 380 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 147.21M

-0.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#380

24H Volume

$ 797.08K

Circulating Supply

89,000,000

