price
$0.0001
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00009
24h high
$0.0001
The live Kudai price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $979.10K. The table above accurately updates our KUDAI price in real time. The price of KUDAI is down -2.23% since last hour, down -3.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.04M. KUDAI has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B KUDAI.
Kudai Stats
What is the market cap of Kudai?
The current market cap of Kudai is $10.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kudai?
Currently, 9.75B of KUDAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $979.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.05%.
What is the current price of Kudai?
The price of 1 Kudai currently costs $0.0001.
How many Kudai are there?
The current circulating supply of Kudai is 100.00B. This is the total amount of KUDAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kudai?
Kudai (KUDAI) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.24M
-3.05 %
#1742
$ 979.10K
100,000,000,000
