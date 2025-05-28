kuji

The live Kujira price today is $0.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.73K. The table above accurately updates our KUJI price in real time. The price of KUJI is down -0.26% since last hour, up 0.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.36M. KUJI has a circulating supply of 122.34M coins and a max supply of 122.37M KUJI.

Kujira Stats

What is the market cap of Kujira?

The current market cap of Kujira is $61.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kujira?

Currently, 135.07K of KUJI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.56%.

What is the current price of Kujira?

The price of 1 Kujira currently costs $0.50.

How many Kujira are there?

The current circulating supply of Kujira is 122.34M. This is the total amount of KUJI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kujira?

Kujira (KUJI) currently ranks 645 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 61.36M

0.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#645

24H Volume

$ 67.73K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

