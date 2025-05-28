kunci

$0.00631

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kunci Coin price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.45K. The table above accurately updates our KUNCI price in real time. The price of KUNCI is up 0.24% since last hour, down -0.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.25M. KUNCI has a circulating supply of 1.23B coins and a max supply of 4.00B KUNCI.

Kunci Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Kunci Coin?

The current market cap of Kunci Coin is $7.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kunci Coin?

Currently, 11.32M of KUNCI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.29%.

What is the current price of Kunci Coin?

The price of 1 Kunci Coin currently costs $0.006.

How many Kunci Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Kunci Coin is 1.23B. This is the total amount of KUNCI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kunci Coin?

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) currently ranks 1578 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.77M

-0.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1578

24H Volume

$ 71.45K

Circulating Supply

1,200,000,000

