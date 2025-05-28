kwaii

The live Kolwai price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $632.53K. The table above accurately updates our KWAII price in real time. The price of KWAII is down -15.47% since last hour, down -26.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.56M. KWAII has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KWAII.

Kolwai Stats

What is the market cap of Kolwai?

The current market cap of Kolwai is $13.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kolwai?

Currently, 46.65M of KWAII were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $632.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -26.29%.

What is the current price of Kolwai?

The price of 1 Kolwai currently costs $0.01.

How many Kolwai are there?

The current circulating supply of Kolwai is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KWAII that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kolwai?

Kolwai (KWAII) currently ranks 1488 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.56M

-26.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1488

24H Volume

$ 632.53K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

