$0.0107

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.02

The live kwantxbt price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.23M. The table above accurately updates our KWANT price in real time. The price of KWANT is up 6.06% since last hour, down -28.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.63M. KWANT has a circulating supply of 930.19M coins and a max supply of 994.81M KWANT.

kwantxbt Stats

What is the market cap of kwantxbt?

The current market cap of kwantxbt is $10.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of kwantxbt?

Currently, 209.10M of KWANT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -28.44%.

What is the current price of kwantxbt?

The price of 1 kwantxbt currently costs $0.01.

How many kwantxbt are there?

The current circulating supply of kwantxbt is 930.19M. This is the total amount of KWANT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of kwantxbt?

kwantxbt (KWANT) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.12M

-28.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 2.23M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

