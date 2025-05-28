kyve

KYVE NetworkKYVE

Live KYVE Network price updates and the latest KYVE Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0124

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live KYVE Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $233.52K. The table above accurately updates our KYVE price in real time. The price of KYVE is up 0.23% since last hour, down -15.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.92M. KYVE has a circulating supply of 926.32M coins and a max supply of 1.21B KYVE.

KYVE Network Stats

What is the market cap of KYVE Network?

The current market cap of KYVE Network is $11.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KYVE Network?

Currently, 18.88M of KYVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $233.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.45%.

What is the current price of KYVE Network?

The price of 1 KYVE Network currently costs $0.01.

How many KYVE Network are there?

The current circulating supply of KYVE Network is 926.32M. This is the total amount of KYVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KYVE Network?

KYVE Network (KYVE) currently ranks 1529 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.46M

-15.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1529

24H Volume

$ 233.52K

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

latest KYVE Network news