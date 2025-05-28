l3

Layer3L3

Live Layer3 price updates and the latest Layer3 news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0522

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Layer3 price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.36M. The table above accurately updates our L3 price in real time. The price of L3 is down -1.00% since last hour, down -5.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $174.00M. L3 has a circulating supply of 625.94M coins and a max supply of 3.33B L3.

Layer3 Stats

What is the market cap of Layer3?

The current market cap of Layer3 is $32.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Layer3?

Currently, 121.81M of L3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.73%.

What is the current price of Layer3?

The price of 1 Layer3 currently costs $0.05.

How many Layer3 are there?

The current circulating supply of Layer3 is 625.94M. This is the total amount of L3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Layer3?

Layer3 (L3) currently ranks 930 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.79M

-5.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#930

24H Volume

$ 6.36M

Circulating Supply

630,000,000

latest Layer3 news