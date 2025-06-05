la

The live Lagrange price today is $1.61 with a 24-hour trading volume of $354.81M. The table above accurately updates our LA price in real time. The price of LA is down -3.93% since last hour, up 7.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.61B. LA has a circulating supply of 193.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LA.

Lagrange Stats

What is the market cap of Lagrange?

The current market cap of Lagrange is $310.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lagrange?

Currently, 220.38M of LA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $354.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.75%.

What is the current price of Lagrange?

The price of 1 Lagrange currently costs $1.61.

How many Lagrange are there?

The current circulating supply of Lagrange is 193.00M. This is the total amount of LA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lagrange?

Lagrange (LA) currently ranks 227 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 310.33M

7.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#227

24H Volume

$ 354.81M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

