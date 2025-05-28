labs

LABS GroupLABS

Live LABS Group price updates and the latest LABS Group news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00129

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live LABS Group price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $319.79K. The table above accurately updates our LABS price in real time. The price of LABS is % since last hour, up 7.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.86M. LABS has a circulating supply of 2.22B coins and a max supply of 10.00B LABS.

LABS Group Stats

What is the market cap of LABS Group?

The current market cap of LABS Group is $2.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LABS Group?

Currently, 248.59M of LABS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $319.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.21%.

What is the current price of LABS Group?

The price of 1 LABS Group currently costs $0.001.

How many LABS Group are there?

The current circulating supply of LABS Group is 2.22B. This is the total amount of LABS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LABS Group?

LABS Group (LABS) currently ranks 490 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.85M

7.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#490

24H Volume

$ 319.79K

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

latest LABS Group news