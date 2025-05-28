labz

The live Insane Labz price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70.33K. The table above accurately updates our LABZ price in real time. The price of LABZ is down -0.62% since last hour, down -2.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.97M. LABZ has a circulating supply of 49.73M coins and a max supply of 49.73M LABZ.

Insane Labz Stats

What is the market cap of Insane Labz?

The current market cap of Insane Labz is $5.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Insane Labz?

Currently, 703.01K of LABZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $70.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.45%.

What is the current price of Insane Labz?

The price of 1 Insane Labz currently costs $0.10.

How many Insane Labz are there?

The current circulating supply of Insane Labz is 49.73M. This is the total amount of LABZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Insane Labz?

Insane Labz (LABZ) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

