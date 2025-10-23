laika

The live LAIKA the Cosmodog price today is $0.000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $166.00K. The table above accurately updates our LAIKA price in real time. The price of LAIKA is down -0.64% since last hour, up 41.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.36M. LAIKA has a circulating supply of 1.00T coins and a max supply of 1.00T LAIKA.

LAIKA the Cosmodog Stats

What is the market cap of LAIKA the Cosmodog?

The current market cap of LAIKA the Cosmodog is $6.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LAIKA the Cosmodog?

Currently, 26.10B of LAIKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $166.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 41.23%.

What is the current price of LAIKA the Cosmodog?

The price of 1 LAIKA the Cosmodog currently costs $0.000006.

How many LAIKA the Cosmodog are there?

The current circulating supply of LAIKA the Cosmodog is 1.00T. This is the total amount of LAIKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LAIKA the Cosmodog?

LAIKA the Cosmodog (LAIKA) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.43M

41.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 166.00K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000,000

