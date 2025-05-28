lamb

$0.00282

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

The live Lambda price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.29M. The table above accurately updates our LAMB price in real time. The price of LAMB is up 2.92% since last hour, up 5.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.94M. LAMB has a circulating supply of 1.86B coins and a max supply of 6.00B LAMB.

What is the market cap of Lambda?

The current market cap of Lambda is $5.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lambda?

Currently, 3.29B of LAMB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.89%.

What is the current price of Lambda?

The price of 1 Lambda currently costs $0.003.

How many Lambda are there?

The current circulating supply of Lambda is 1.86B. This is the total amount of LAMB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lambda?

Lambda (LAMB) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.85M

5.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 9.29M

Circulating Supply

1,900,000,000

