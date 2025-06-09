lambo

LAMBOLAMBO

Live LAMBO price updates and the latest LAMBO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00254

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live LAMBO price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.46M. The table above accurately updates our LAMBO price in real time. The price of LAMBO is down -3.34% since last hour, up 2.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.36M. LAMBO has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B LAMBO.

LAMBO Stats

What is the market cap of LAMBO?

The current market cap of LAMBO is $25.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LAMBO?

Currently, 2.55B of LAMBO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.23%.

What is the current price of LAMBO?

The price of 1 LAMBO currently costs $0.003.

How many LAMBO are there?

The current circulating supply of LAMBO is 10.00B. This is the total amount of LAMBO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LAMBO?

LAMBO (LAMBO) currently ranks 1066 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.27M

2.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1066

24H Volume

$ 6.46M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest LAMBO news