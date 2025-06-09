$0.00254 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.002 24h high $0.003

The live LAMBO price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.46M. The table above accurately updates our LAMBO price in real time. The price of LAMBO is down -3.34% since last hour, up 2.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 25.36M. LAMBO has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B LAMBO .