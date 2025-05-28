landwu

The live Land Wu price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $548.18K. The table above accurately updates our LANDWU price in real time. The price of LANDWU is down -0.98% since last hour, up 23.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.50M. LANDWU has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T LANDWU.

Land Wu Stats

What is the market cap of Land Wu?

The current market cap of Land Wu is $4.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Land Wu?

Currently, 51.22T of LANDWU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $548.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.89%.

What is the current price of Land Wu?

The price of 1 Land Wu currently costs $0.00000001.

How many Land Wu are there?

The current circulating supply of Land Wu is 420.69T. This is the total amount of LANDWU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Land Wu?

Land Wu (LANDWU) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.68M

23.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 548.18K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000,000

