The live Lava Network price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.71M. The table above accurately updates our LAVA price in real time. The price of LAVA is down -0.41% since last hour, up 1.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $73.81M. LAVA has a circulating supply of 291.42M coins and a max supply of 978.45M LAVA.

Lava Network Stats

What is the market cap of Lava Network?

The current market cap of Lava Network is $21.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lava Network?

Currently, 88.89M of LAVA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.02%.

What is the current price of Lava Network?

The price of 1 Lava Network currently costs $0.08.

How many Lava Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Lava Network is 291.42M. This is the total amount of LAVA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lava Network?

Lava Network (LAVA) currently ranks 1160 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.98M

1.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1160

24H Volume

$ 6.71M

Circulating Supply

290,000,000

