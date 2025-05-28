layer

The live Solayer price today is $0.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.15M. The table above accurately updates our LAYER price in real time. The price of LAYER is up 0.78% since last hour, down -3.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $911.34M. LAYER has a circulating supply of 210.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LAYER.

What is the market cap of Solayer?

The current market cap of Solayer is $191.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Solayer?

Currently, 69.29M of LAYER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.50%.

What is the current price of Solayer?

The price of 1 Solayer currently costs $0.91.

How many Solayer are there?

The current circulating supply of Solayer is 210.00M. This is the total amount of LAYER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Solayer?

Solayer (LAYER) currently ranks 323 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 191.40M

-3.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#323

24H Volume

$ 63.15M

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

