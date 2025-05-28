lazio

$1.02

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.02

24h high

$1.04

The live Lazio Fan Token price today is $1.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.51M. The table above accurately updates our LAZIO price in real time. The price of LAZIO is down -1.22% since last hour, down -1.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.88M. LAZIO has a circulating supply of 11.92M coins and a max supply of 40.00M LAZIO.

Lazio Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of Lazio Fan Token?

The current market cap of Lazio Fan Token is $12.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lazio Fan Token?

Currently, 2.45M of LAZIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.82%.

What is the current price of Lazio Fan Token?

The price of 1 Lazio Fan Token currently costs $1.02.

How many Lazio Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Lazio Fan Token is 11.92M. This is the total amount of LAZIO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lazio Fan Token?

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) currently ranks 1489 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.21M

-1.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1489

24H Volume

$ 2.51M

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

