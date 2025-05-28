LABEL AILBL
price
$0.00299
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.004
The live LABEL AI price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $827.63K. The table above accurately updates our LBL price in real time. The price of LBL is up 28.78% since last hour, up 33.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.97M. LBL has a circulating supply of 1.14B coins and a max supply of 3.00B LBL.
about LABEL AI
What is LABEL AI?
LABEL AI Stats
What is the market cap of LABEL AI?
The current market cap of LABEL AI is $4.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LABEL AI?
Currently, 276.81M of LBL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $827.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.33%.
What is the current price of LABEL AI?
The price of 1 LABEL AI currently costs $0.003.
How many LABEL AI are there?
The current circulating supply of LABEL AI is 1.14B. This is the total amount of LBL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LABEL AI?
LABEL AI (LBL) currently ranks 1699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.57M
33.33 %
#1699
$ 827.63K
1,100,000,000
