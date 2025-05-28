lbr

$0.0771

The live Lybra price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.34M. The table above accurately updates our LBR price in real time. The price of LBR is down -2.51% since last hour, up 18.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.73M. LBR has a circulating supply of 87.30M coins and a max supply of 87.34M LBR.

What is the market cap of Lybra?

The current market cap of Lybra is $6.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lybra?

Currently, 43.40M of LBR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.88%.

What is the current price of Lybra?

The price of 1 Lybra currently costs $0.08.

How many Lybra are there?

The current circulating supply of Lybra is 87.30M. This is the total amount of LBR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lybra?

Lybra (LBR) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.86M

18.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 3.34M

Circulating Supply

87,000,000

