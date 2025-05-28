lbt

$0.129

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Law Blocks price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $320.01K. The table above accurately updates our LBT price in real time. The price of LBT is down -0.08% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $128.57M. LBT has a circulating supply of 245.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LBT.

Law Blocks Stats

What is the market cap of Law Blocks?

The current market cap of Law Blocks is $31.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Law Blocks?

Currently, 2.49M of LBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $320.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.

What is the current price of Law Blocks?

The price of 1 Law Blocks currently costs $0.13.

How many Law Blocks are there?

The current circulating supply of Law Blocks is 245.00M. This is the total amount of LBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Law Blocks?

Law Blocks (LBT) currently ranks 959 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.52M

-0.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#959

24H Volume

$ 320.01K

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

