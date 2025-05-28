LC SHIBLC
Live LC SHIB price updates and the latest LC SHIB news.
price
$0.0086
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.009
The live LC SHIB price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.42M. The table above accurately updates our LC price in real time. The price of LC is up 10.05% since last hour, up 113.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.60M. LC has a circulating supply of 938.09M coins and a max supply of 999.89M LC.
LC SHIB Stats
What is the market cap of LC SHIB?
The current market cap of LC SHIB is $8.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LC SHIB?
Currently, 164.85M of LC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 113.91%.
What is the current price of LC SHIB?
The price of 1 LC SHIB currently costs $0.009.
How many LC SHIB are there?
The current circulating supply of LC SHIB is 938.09M. This is the total amount of LC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LC SHIB?
LC SHIB (LC) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.14M
113.91 %
#1736
$ 1.42M
940,000,000
