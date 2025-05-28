lcat

$0.022

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lion Cat price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $143.14K. The table above accurately updates our LCAT price in real time. The price of LCAT is down -2.11% since last hour, up 8.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.19M. LCAT has a circulating supply of 401.25M coins and a max supply of 600.00M LCAT.

Lion Cat Stats

What is the market cap of Lion Cat?

The current market cap of Lion Cat is $8.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lion Cat?

Currently, 6.51M of LCAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $143.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.51%.

What is the current price of Lion Cat?

The price of 1 Lion Cat currently costs $0.02.

How many Lion Cat are there?

The current circulating supply of Lion Cat is 401.25M. This is the total amount of LCAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lion Cat?

Lion Cat (LCAT) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.76M

8.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 143.14K

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

