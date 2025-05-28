lcn

$0.000172

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00009

24h high

$0.0002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lyncoin price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $261.21K. The table above accurately updates our LCN price in real time. The price of LCN is up 18.02% since last hour, up 11.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.34M. LCN has a circulating supply of 13.59B coins and a max supply of 13.59B LCN.

Lyncoin Stats

What is the market cap of Lyncoin?

The current market cap of Lyncoin is $2.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lyncoin?

Currently, 1.52B of LCN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $261.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.75%.

What is the current price of Lyncoin?

The price of 1 Lyncoin currently costs $0.0002.

How many Lyncoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Lyncoin is 13.59B. This is the total amount of LCN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lyncoin?

Lyncoin (LCN) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.40M

11.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 261.21K

Circulating Supply

14,000,000,000

