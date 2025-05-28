lcsn

price

$0.0000225

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00002

24h high

$0.00002

The live Lacostoken price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.61M. The table above accurately updates our LCSN price in real time. The price of LCSN is down -0.44% since last hour, up 0.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.05M. LCSN has a circulating supply of 1.11T coins and a max supply of 1.11T LCSN.

Lacostoken Stats

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.05M

0.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#774

24H Volume

$ 1.61M

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000,000

