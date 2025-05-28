LCXLCX
Live LCX price updates and the latest LCX news.
price
$0.154
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.13
24h high
$0.15
The live LCX price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.07M. The table above accurately updates our LCX price in real time. The price of LCX is up 1.76% since last hour, up 14.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $146.72M. LCX has a circulating supply of 940.99M coins and a max supply of 950.00M LCX.
about LCX
What is LCX?
LCX Stats
What is the market cap of LCX?
The current market cap of LCX is $145.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LCX?
Currently, 13.39M of LCX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.50%.
What is the current price of LCX?
The price of 1 LCX currently costs $0.15.
How many LCX are there?
The current circulating supply of LCX is 940.99M. This is the total amount of LCX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LCX?
LCX (LCX) currently ranks 381 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 145.33M
14.50 %
#381
$ 2.07M
940,000,000
