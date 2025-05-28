LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a global financial technology company that focusses on advanced trading tools, the tokenization of assets and security token offerings. LCX aspires to provide a comprehensive range of financial services and products to institutional investors and consumers. The company currently provides a trading platform (LCX Terminal), a centralized exchange for crypto assets and security tokens (LCX Exchange), a tokenization platform (LCX Assets), and has plans to develop additional offerings, including an institutional grade custodian solution and a “blockchain bank”. The company received its business license in August of 2018 and is regulated by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein and is fully compliant with the Token and Trusted Service Provider Act.