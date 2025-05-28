lea

$0.00539

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live LEA AI price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $155.77K. The table above accurately updates our LEA price in real time. The price of LEA is down -8.15% since last hour, up 13.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.39M. LEA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LEA.

LEA AI Stats

What is the market cap of LEA AI?

The current market cap of LEA AI is $5.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LEA AI?

Currently, 28.90M of LEA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $155.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.57%.

What is the current price of LEA AI?

The price of 1 LEA AI currently costs $0.005.

How many LEA AI are there?

The current circulating supply of LEA AI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LEA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LEA AI?

LEA AI (LEA) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.94M

13.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 155.77K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

