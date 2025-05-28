leash

$141.69

$0

(0%)

24h low

$134.36

24h high

$143.90

The live Doge Killer price today is $141.69 with a 24-hour trading volume of $424.68K. The table above accurately updates our LEASH price in real time. The price of LEASH is up 0.54% since last hour, up 5.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.24M. LEASH has a circulating supply of 107.53K coins and a max supply of 107.55K LEASH.

Doge Killer Stats

What is the market cap of Doge Killer?

The current market cap of Doge Killer is $15.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Doge Killer?

Currently, 3.00K of LEASH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $424.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.30%.

What is the current price of Doge Killer?

The price of 1 Doge Killer currently costs $141.69.

How many Doge Killer are there?

The current circulating supply of Doge Killer is 107.53K. This is the total amount of LEASH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Doge Killer?

Doge Killer (LEASH) currently ranks 1353 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.21M

5.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1353

24H Volume

$ 424.68K

Circulating Supply

110,000

