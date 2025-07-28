ledger

price

$0.00485

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.005

The live Ledger AI price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $171.35K. The table above accurately updates our LEDGER price in real time. The price of LEDGER is up 25.82% since last hour, up 32.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.24M. LEDGER has a circulating supply of 2.15B coins and a max supply of 3.14B LEDGER.

Ledger AI Stats

What is the market cap of Ledger AI?

The current market cap of Ledger AI is $10.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ledger AI?

Currently, 35.32M of LEDGER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $171.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 32.40%.

What is the current price of Ledger AI?

The price of 1 Ledger AI currently costs $0.005.

How many Ledger AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Ledger AI is 2.15B. This is the total amount of LEDGER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ledger AI?

Ledger AI (LEDGER) currently ranks 1681 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.45M

32.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1681

24H Volume

$ 171.35K

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

