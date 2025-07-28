$0.00485 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.003 24h high $0.005

The live Ledger AI price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.35K. The table above accurately updates our LEDGER price in real time. The price of LEDGER is up 25.82% since last hour, up 32.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 15.24M. LEDGER has a circulating supply of 2.15B coins and a max supply of 3.14B LEDGER .