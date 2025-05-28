lemon

$0.00588

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lemonrocks price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $537.08K. The table above accurately updates our LEMON price in real time. The price of LEMON is down -27.53% since last hour, down -20.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.88M. LEMON has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LEMON.

Lemonrocks Stats

What is the market cap of Lemonrocks?

The current market cap of Lemonrocks is $7.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lemonrocks?

Currently, 91.41M of LEMON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $537.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.85%.

What is the current price of Lemonrocks?

The price of 1 Lemonrocks currently costs $0.006.

How many Lemonrocks are there?

The current circulating supply of Lemonrocks is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LEMON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lemonrocks?

Lemonrocks (LEMON) currently ranks 1715 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.17M

-20.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1715

24H Volume

$ 537.08K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

