$0.00762

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

The live LENS price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.55M. The table above accurately updates our LENS price in real time. The price of LENS is down -3.58% since last hour, down -11.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.57M. LENS has a circulating supply of 993.40M coins and a max supply of 993.40M LENS.

LENS Stats

What is the market cap of LENS?

The current market cap of LENS is $8.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LENS?

Currently, 203.86M of LENS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.07%.

What is the current price of LENS?

The price of 1 LENS currently costs $0.008.

How many LENS are there?

The current circulating supply of LENS is 993.40M. This is the total amount of LENS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LENS?

LENS (LENS) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.39M

-11.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 1.55M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

