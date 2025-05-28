LEO TokenLEO
The live LEO Token price today is $9.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.18M. The table above accurately updates our LEO price in real time. The price of LEO is up 0.10% since last hour, down -0.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.92B. LEO has a circulating supply of 923.35M coins and a max supply of 985.24M LEO.
about LEO Token
What is LEO Token?
LEO Token Stats
What is the market cap of LEO Token?
The current market cap of LEO Token is $8.36B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of LEO Token?
Currently, 351.92K of LEO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.16%.
What is the current price of LEO Token?
The price of 1 LEO Token currently costs $9.05.
How many LEO Token are there?
The current circulating supply of LEO Token is 923.35M. This is the total amount of LEO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of LEO Token?
LEO Token (LEO) currently ranks 21 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
