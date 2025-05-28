lester

$0.0109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Litecoin Mascot price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.57M. The table above accurately updates our LESTER price in real time. The price of LESTER is up 0.63% since last hour, down -0.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.86M. LESTER has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LESTER.

Litecoin Mascot Stats

What is the market cap of Litecoin Mascot?

The current market cap of Litecoin Mascot is $11.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Litecoin Mascot?

Currently, 1.53B of LESTER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.25%.

What is the current price of Litecoin Mascot?

The price of 1 Litecoin Mascot currently costs $0.01.

How many Litecoin Mascot are there?

The current circulating supply of Litecoin Mascot is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LESTER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Litecoin Mascot?

Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) currently ranks 1701 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.73M

-0.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1701

24H Volume

$ 16.57M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

