The live Let's BONK price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.06M. The table above accurately updates our LETSBONK price in real time. The price of LETSBONK is down -0.62% since last hour, up 140.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.05M. LETSBONK has a circulating supply of 68.99M coins and a max supply of 68.99M LETSBONK.
Let's BONK Stats
What is the market cap of Let's BONK?
The current market cap of Let's BONK is $8.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Let's BONK?
Currently, 171.92M of LETSBONK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 140.28%.
What is the current price of Let's BONK?
The price of 1 Let's BONK currently costs $0.12.
How many Let's BONK are there?
The current circulating supply of Let's BONK is 68.99M. This is the total amount of LETSBONK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Let's BONK?
Let's BONK (LETSBONK) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
