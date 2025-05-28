lever

LeverFiLEVER

Live LeverFi price updates and the latest LeverFi news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000545

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0006

VS
USD
BTC

The live LeverFi price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.74M. The table above accurately updates our LEVER price in real time. The price of LEVER is down -0.48% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.08M. LEVER has a circulating supply of 35.00B coins and a max supply of 35.00B LEVER.

LeverFi Stats

What is the market cap of LeverFi?

The current market cap of LeverFi is $19.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LeverFi?

Currently, 8.70B of LEVER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.

What is the current price of LeverFi?

The price of 1 LeverFi currently costs $0.0005.

How many LeverFi are there?

The current circulating supply of LeverFi is 35.00B. This is the total amount of LEVER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LeverFi?

LeverFi (LEVER) currently ranks 1228 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.09M

-0.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1228

24H Volume

$ 4.74M

Circulating Supply

35,000,000,000

latest LeverFi news