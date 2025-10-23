lfdog

$0.0117

The live lifedog price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $273.18K. The table above accurately updates our LFDOG price in real time. The price of LFDOG is down -1.58% since last hour, down -21.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.13M. LFDOG has a circulating supply of 952.00M coins and a max supply of 952.00M LFDOG.

lifedog Stats

What is the market cap of lifedog?

The current market cap of lifedog is $11.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of lifedog?

Currently, 23.37M of LFDOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $273.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.25%.

What is the current price of lifedog?

The price of 1 lifedog currently costs $0.01.

How many lifedog are there?

The current circulating supply of lifedog is 952.00M. This is the total amount of LFDOG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of lifedog?

lifedog (LFDOG) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.41M

-21.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 273.18K

Circulating Supply

950,000,000

