Live LFGO price updates and the latest LFGO news.

price

$0.00609

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live LFGO price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.87K. The table above accurately updates our LFGO price in real time. The price of LFGO is down -0.48% since last hour, down -1.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.09M. LFGO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B LFGO.

LFGO Stats

What is the market cap of LFGO?

The current market cap of LFGO is $6.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LFGO?

Currently, 15.59M of LFGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.91%.

What is the current price of LFGO?

The price of 1 LFGO currently costs $0.006.

How many LFGO are there?

The current circulating supply of LFGO is 1.00B. This is the total amount of LFGO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LFGO?

LFGO (LFGO) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.42M

-1.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1726

24H Volume

$ 94.87K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

