lgct

Legacy TokenLGCT

Live Legacy Token price updates and the latest Legacy Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.83

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.80

24h high

$1.90

VS
USD
BTC

The live Legacy Token price today is $1.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.15M. The table above accurately updates our LGCT price in real time. The price of LGCT is down -0.12% since last hour, up 0.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $549.00M. LGCT has a circulating supply of 106.08M coins and a max supply of 300.00M LGCT.

Legacy Token Stats

What is the market cap of Legacy Token?

The current market cap of Legacy Token is $192.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Legacy Token?

Currently, 3.36M of LGCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.98%.

What is the current price of Legacy Token?

The price of 1 Legacy Token currently costs $1.83.

How many Legacy Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Legacy Token is 106.08M. This is the total amount of LGCT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Legacy Token?

Legacy Token (LGCT) currently ranks 300 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 192.54M

0.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#300

24H Volume

$ 6.15M

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

latest Legacy Token news