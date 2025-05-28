lhype

Looped HypeLHYPE

Live Looped Hype price updates and the latest Looped Hype news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$34.43

$0

(0%)

24h low

$32.93

24h high

$36.33

VS
USD
BTC

The live Looped Hype price today is $34.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.21M. The table above accurately updates our LHYPE price in real time. The price of LHYPE is down -1.21% since last hour, down -3.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.38M. LHYPE has a circulating supply of 1.43M coins and a max supply of 1.43M LHYPE.

Looped Hype Stats

What is the market cap of Looped Hype?

The current market cap of Looped Hype is $49.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Looped Hype?

Currently, 93.12K of LHYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.88%.

What is the current price of Looped Hype?

The price of 1 Looped Hype currently costs $34.43.

How many Looped Hype are there?

The current circulating supply of Looped Hype is 1.43M. This is the total amount of LHYPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Looped Hype?

Looped Hype (LHYPE) currently ranks 741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 49.38M

-3.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#741

24H Volume

$ 3.21M

Circulating Supply

1,400,000

latest Looped Hype news